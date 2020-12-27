Bentley Flying Spur Reindeer Eight edition unveiled

- Limited to only a single unit

- Features the brand’s exclusive Cricket Bauble paint inside out

Bentley has introduced the perfect treat for this year’s Christmas. The one-off Flying Spur V8 ‘Reindeer Eight’ edition has been unveiled by the British car manufacturer for a special customer which goes by the famous name – Mr. Santa Claus. Yes! It is a unique personalised return gift by Bentley to the one who sleighs all around the globe delivering gifts to the anxious children.

The special version of the Flying Spur is finished in red Cricket Bauble exterior shade taking inspiration from the cricket ball and is one of the 62 palettes offered by the luxury brand from its extended range. The front features a hand-painted gold fine line across the bonnet leading to a prancing reindeer which replaces the ‘Flying B’ mascot. To match the contrast, it rides on 22-inch golden alloys wrapped in all season tyres. For added aerodynamics on harsh terrains, the front and rear bumper get carbon fibre diffusers, side sills and a boot lid spoiler. The snow-peaks like design in white and grey with ‘Reindeer Eight’ badge on the side completes the overall theme.

The inside adorns the same deep red monotone theme with Santa’s name inscribed on the front seats. The golden stitching on the seats and the dashboard adds a jingle to the cabin. Speaking of jingles, the Flying Sleigh err... Spur makes an exciting jingling sound every time you crank up the mammoth V8. Another cool addition is a naughty and nice list of kids displayed in the rotating 12.3-inch navigation system helping Mr. Santa to curate the wish list. The Grand Black veneer on the extreme right side of the dashboard depicts the winter night scene at Santa’s residence, the North Pole.

Speaking of the powertrain which is the only place without the mention of ‘Reindeer’, it uses the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo motor making 535bhp and 770Nm of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission gallops the four-door limo from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds reaching a top speed of 318kmph. Now, Bentley has not disclosed the price nor its availability in the future. Assuming that the Reindeer Eight might not make it to an affluent person’s swanky garage, it’s Merry Christmas, for Mr. Santa!