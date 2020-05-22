Bentley Mulliner Bacalar gets a unique rainbow paint job

- The winning design of competition held by Bentley

- 12 examples will be produced

Bentley recently organised an online competition for the company’s staff and their family to design their own interpretation of the Mulliner Bacalar. This was in support and a symbol of hope during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And now we have a winner, a Mulliner Bacalar painted in unique rainbow spectrum using seven colours from Bentley’s own palettes.

Interestingly, Bentley will build 12 such cars for anyone who can imagine their dream specification from Bentley’s spectrum of interior and exterior colours and can pay for it, of course. The competition was judged by Bentley’s director of design, Stefan Sielaff and the winner was selected for both the exterior and interior. The exterior winner was Eleanor whose rainbow-themed concept can be seen in the pictures.

The seven colours used on the winning Mulliner Bacalar have been used on previous Bentley models as well. The Dragon Red II appeared on the 2012 Continental GT V8 in 2012 and also on the Bentayga V8. The Orange Flame uses mica pigment and powdered aluminium and was seen on the Bentayga Speed. The Yellow Flame is the same shade used on the original Bacalar. Meanwhile, Apple Green is one of Bentley's bespoke colour options. Next is the Jetstream II whichis metallic blue of Bentley’s Blackline Specification. And the Sequin Blue was originally a special request from a customer to match the colour of a sequin from her favourite ball gown and it debuted on the 2017 Continental GT. Lastly, the Azure Purple was also created when Bentley was asked to match the unmistakable colour of the beautiful African Violet flower by a customer.

The limited 12 units of this Mulliner Bacalar have already been spoken for and could cost around 1.5 million Euros (approx. Rs 12.41 crore).