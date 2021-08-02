CarWale
    Bentley Flying Spur Odyssean edition hints at sustainable materials

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    342 Views
    Bentley Flying Spur Odyssean edition hints at sustainable materials

    -         Introduces sustainable luxury cabin materials

    -         Six curated exterior palettes

    Bentley is one of the few global luxury car manufacturers that are still going strong. And to further move forward, the British marque has decided that luxury should be sustainable. Enter the Flying Spur Odyssean Edition – a limited run display inspired by the original EXP 100 GT concept and showcases what’s in store for future Flying B’s.

    Right Side View

    To make the cabin of the Odyssean Edition sustainable, Bentley has made use of tweed crafted from 100 per cent British wool. There’s an open-pore Koa veneer used with 90 per cent less lacquer than usually used for high-gloss veneers. Also, the centre console is finished in piano linen veneer while the rest of the cabin is draped in sustainable leather inspired by the 1955 S1 Flying Spur.

    Dashboard

    Also, there are five interior accents to choose from – Beluga, Porpoise, Cricketball, Brunel or Burnt Oak leather. Meanwhile, the Odyssean Edition treadplate is finished in ombre seen in the EXP 100 GT. New embroidery style sees new thread colours blend for the characteristic diamond pattern. And lastly, the floor mats are made of lambswool rugs.

    Front Row Seats

    On the exterior, the painted Pale Brodgar accents on the 21-inch twin-spoke wheels are matched with front and rear bumpers, headlight and taillight surround, and lower bodyside chrome. The carmaker has a curated exterior palette of six new colours to harmonise with the Pale Brodgar accents, but there’s the full Bentley palette to choose from.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the hybrid version, under the hood of the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean edition is the 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine paired to an electric motor for a combined output of 536bhp and 750Nm. And along with a 0-100kmph claim of just 4.1 seconds, Bentley says the Flying Spur Hybrid will do 700 kilometres on a single tank.

    Bentley hasn’t confirmed the pricing or the production cap for the Odyssean edition.

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Image
    Bentley Continental Flying Spur
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117543 Views
    746 Likes

