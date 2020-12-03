CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Bentley Flying Spur V8 debuts with 542bhp

    Bentley Flying Spur V8 debuts with 542bhp

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,227 Views
    Bentley Flying Spur V8 debuts with 542bhp

    -         0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds, a top speed of 318kmph

    -         100 kilograms lighter than the W12 model

    Bentley has expanded the Flying Spur line-up with the introduction of the V8 engine in the grand tourer. This is the same motor which does duties in the Bentayga and Continental GT. The British marque claims that the V8 model is focused more on driving pleasure rather than back seat comfort, which incidentally is the trend lately according to their 10 years of research.

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Front View

    Let’s take a look at the numbers first. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 puts out a colossal 542bhp of power and the maximum torque is rated at 770Nm. There’s cylinder deactivation technology at work in this ‘hot-V’ under light load condition reducing the accessible torque below 235Nm when the engine speed is below 3000rpm. 

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Right Side View

    But the deactivation time is a mere 20 milliseconds and indistinguishable to the occupants.  Weight is down by a whopping 100kg compared to the W12 version, and so 0-100kmph time is supercar-rivalling 4.1 seconds. And you can clock a maximum speed of 318kmph.

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Dashboard

    Then there’s a long list of hardware on offer to keep the performance in check. You get adaptive air suspension, torque vectoring by brake, drive dynamics control, and electric steering, all of which are standard features. Moreover, the 48V electric active anti-roll technology (Bentley Dynamic Ride), and all-wheel steering is also present. What’s more, the V8 is also 16 per cent more efficient in terms of fuel efficiency.

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Right Rear Three Quarter

    Every other equipment and scope of personalization offered in the more expensive version of the four-door Luxo-barge is also offered in the downsized V8 model. So the driver-focused version won’t miss out on Bentley’s renowned craftsmanship and opulence on the inside. Manufactured at the Crewe facility, the Flying Spur V8 is also expected to reach our shore when Bentley decides to bring in the reformed range to India.

    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Right Rear Three Quarter
    Bentley Continental Flying Spur Image
    Bentley Continental Flying Spur
    • Bentley
    • Continental Flying Spur
    • Bentley Continental Flying Spur
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars