Bentley Flying Spur V8 debuts with 542bhp

- 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds, a top speed of 318kmph

- 100 kilograms lighter than the W12 model

Bentley has expanded the Flying Spur line-up with the introduction of the V8 engine in the grand tourer. This is the same motor which does duties in the Bentayga and Continental GT. The British marque claims that the V8 model is focused more on driving pleasure rather than back seat comfort, which incidentally is the trend lately according to their 10 years of research.

Let’s take a look at the numbers first. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 puts out a colossal 542bhp of power and the maximum torque is rated at 770Nm. There’s cylinder deactivation technology at work in this ‘hot-V’ under light load condition reducing the accessible torque below 235Nm when the engine speed is below 3000rpm.

But the deactivation time is a mere 20 milliseconds and indistinguishable to the occupants. Weight is down by a whopping 100kg compared to the W12 version, and so 0-100kmph time is supercar-rivalling 4.1 seconds. And you can clock a maximum speed of 318kmph.

Then there’s a long list of hardware on offer to keep the performance in check. You get adaptive air suspension, torque vectoring by brake, drive dynamics control, and electric steering, all of which are standard features. Moreover, the 48V electric active anti-roll technology (Bentley Dynamic Ride), and all-wheel steering is also present. What’s more, the V8 is also 16 per cent more efficient in terms of fuel efficiency.

Every other equipment and scope of personalization offered in the more expensive version of the four-door Luxo-barge is also offered in the downsized V8 model. So the driver-focused version won’t miss out on Bentley’s renowned craftsmanship and opulence on the inside. Manufactured at the Crewe facility, the Flying Spur V8 is also expected to reach our shore when Bentley decides to bring in the reformed range to India.