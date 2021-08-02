New Toyota Land Cruiser introduced in Japan

- Available in V6 petrol and diesel engine option

Japanese automaker, Toyota has introduced the new Land Cruiser in its domestic market. The new Land Cruiser is based on the GA-F platform, an updated version of the traditional ladder frame. The updated high-rigidity platform is believed to be 20 per cent more rigid than the 200 Series. Interestingly, the updated platform is 200kilograms lighter in weight than the outgoing model. The new Land Cruiser is available in five variant options – GX, AX, VX, GR Sport, and the ZX. The petrol engine option is available in all five variants, wherein the GX variant is available in a five-seat configuration and the rest get the seven-seat layout as standard. The diesel version is available only in the five-seat configuration and in two variant options- GR Sport and the ZX.

The rugged SUV gets a revised suspension setup with a newly developed high-mount double-wishbone front and trailing-link rigid-axle rear suspension system. The ZX and GR Sport variants get the Linear Solenoid Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system, which effectively controls the shock absorbers' damping force independently for each wheel in response to the road conditions and driver operation, thereby offering improved steering stability and ride comfort. To further enhance the driving dynamics, the new Land Cruiser gets a hydraulic power steering with steering actuator and electronic control brake.

The updated Toyota Land Cruiser is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine generates 409bhp and 650Nm of torque. The 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine produces 304bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both the engines get a 10-speed direct-shift automatic transmission. To meet individual driving needs, the SUV offers multi-terrain select, multi-terrain monitor, and a 12.3-inch display with off-road display function.

The upper part of the instrument panel is horizontally positioned to assess body response on different road surfaces. Additionally, the panel uses six needle meters to verify vehicle status in harsh road conditions. The meters include – speed, fuel, rpm, water temperature, oil pressure, and voltage. The rotary dial switch helps in selecting the Drive Mode, Multi Terrain, Down Hill Assist Control, and Crawl Control. The VX variant offers ventilated and heated seats in the front, while the ZX and GR Sports variants offer heated and ventilated seats for the front and the second row of seats.

For added convenience, the vehicle gets a high-resolution 12.3-inch widescreen touchscreen display for all variants except for the GX variant. The unit displays navigation, audio, air-conditioning, and off-road performance data in easy-to-read formats. Additional feature highlights include three personalised vehicle settings that include driving position, interior settings, and display settings. The hands-free back door feature is standard for the ZX variant, while it is optional on the VX variant.

In terms of safety, for the first time in a Toyota vehicle, the new Land Cruiser gets the fingerprint authentication feature. To start the vehicle the driver is required to carry the Smart Key, press on the brake pedal, and touch the fingerprint sensor in the centre of the start switch. The fingerprint feature is standard on the ZX, GR Sport, VX, and AX variants, while it is a part of the optional equipment list for the GX variant.

Along with the latest Toyota Safety Sense active safety package with additional advanced functions, the SUV also gets camera wash function, blind spot monitor with parking alert, parking support brake, and more.

The prices for the new Toyota Land Cruiser are as follows –

Petrol

GX (five-seat) - 5,100,000 Yen (approx. Rs 34.64 lakh)

ZX (seven-seat) - 5,500,000 Yen (approx. Rs 37.36 lakh)

VX (seven-seat) – 6,300,000 Yen (approx. Rs 42.79 lakh)

GR Sport (seven-seat) – 7,700,000 Yen (approx. Rs 52.30 lakh)

ZX (seven-seat) – 7,300,000 Yen (approx. Rs 49.59 lakh)

Diesel

GR Sport (five-seat) – 8,000,000 Yen (approx. Rs 54.34 lakh)

ZX (five-seat) – 7,600,000 Yen (approx. Rs 51.62 lakh)