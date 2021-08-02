2022 Subaru WRX continues testing ahead of 19 August debut

- To debut at New York Motor Show

- Carries evolutionary changes

Subaru is revamping its line-up and the next in line is the much-awaited 2022 WRX. The rally-legend based sedan is set to debut in the coming weeks at the 2021 New York Motor Show, the Japanese carmaker revealed with a very dusty teaser.

As seen here in the production-ready prototype spotted some time ago, the new-gen WRX appears to carry evolutionary changes with the new-gen model. Under the concealment, the fascia too appears pretty recognisable. There are some prominent shoulder and rear haunch creases visible on the prototype. Other than that, there are some aggressive body kits, side skirts, and quad exhaust tips.

But, despite the appearances in the prototype guise, the 2022 WRX will have comprehensive changes both inside and out. Under the hood, there allegedly will be the new version of the FA24 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder from the Ascent, Legacy and Outback. It would have around 300bhp and close to 400Nm at disposal.

More details of the new-gen Subaru WRX will be revealed in the run-up to the global debut later this month.