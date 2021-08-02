MG Motor India retails 4,225 units in July 2021

- Morris Garages India registered a Y-o-Y growth of 101 per cent

- The company recorded its highest-ever ZS EV sales last month

MG Motor India has retailed 4,225 units during July 2021, recording a hike of 101 per cent compared to the same period last year. The carmaker has also recorded the highest ever bookings and retail sales of ZS EV till date, registering a sale of 404 units of the model. The company also sold 3,402 units of the Hector and 419 units of the Gloster.

Morris Garages India is currently testing the petrol-powered ZS, which is likely to be launched in India later this year, details of which are available here. Recently, the carmaker announced an extension for the MG Shield protection plans, and you can read all about it here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The Hector and ZS EV have further gained momentum during the month. However, the severe shortage of chips is expected to continue for some time and will lead to supply constraints. While we expect overall consumer demand to rise, we should also remain cautious of the potential threats posed by the third wave.”