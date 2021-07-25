MG ZS Petrol spied testing; more details emerge

- Expected to share fresh cosmetic update with the recently introduced 2021 ZS EV

- To get an all-black theme, a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system

- Expected to offer panoramic sunroof in higher variant

MG ZS petrol has been spied testing in the Indian market once again ahead of its anticipated launch sometime later this year. This time around, the spy shots reveal some interior details of the upcoming petrol derivative of the ZS, which might be called the ‘Astor’ at the time of launch. The MG ZS petrol is expected to share fresh styling elements with the recently updated MG ZS EV.

The earlier test mules of the ZS petrol featured a black mesh pattern for the grille, while this time around the vehicle sports a hexagonal grille, and tweaked bumper for freshness. As for sides, the vehicle has now received multi-spoke pattern alloy wheels, while the rear section is highlighted by sharper LED tail lamps and a tweaked bumper. In the past, we have spotted a panoramic sunroof, which could be called the sky roof and is expected to be offered in the top-spec variant.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets an all-black layout with a silver strip that runs across the dashboard and wraps around centre air vents. The side air vents feature chrome inserts. The ZS petrol will get a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle has received capacitive touch panels as a replacement for the physical AC controls. Most of the other details have been retained from the regular model.

Mechanically, the upcoming ZS petrol will be available in two engine options – 1.5-litre VTi and 1.3-litre turbo GDI. The 1.5-litre engine produces 118bhp and 150Nm of torque, while the 1.3-litre turbo engine produces 161bhp and 230Nm of torque. Both the engine will be available in a five-speed manual and CVT option.

Photo source: TBHP