Tata Motors inaugurates eight new showrooms in Ahmedabad

Tata Motors has inaugurated eight new showrooms in and around the region of Ahmedabad. These showrooms will showcase the company’s entire range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicle portfolio. The brand now has a reach of 57 showrooms across Gujarat.

The eight new retail outlets of Tata Motors are located at S.G.Highway, Ashram Road, Ambawadi, Gota, Vijay Char Rasta, Motera, Vastral, and Sanand. The Indian automobile manufacturer is expected to launch the BS6 Tiago NRG in the country next month, details of which are available here.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors is the fastest growing brand in Gujarat with a Y-o-Y growth of 95 per cent in FY21. We are now priming for our next phase of progression through an aggressive retail expansion, making our New Forever range of cars, UVs, and EVs available to all. We are elated to simultaneously inaugurate eight new state-of-the-art showrooms across several upmarket areas of Ahmedabad which will enable us to deliver exemplary customer experience, both online and offline, catering to today’s phygital customer needs. With this, our footprint in Gujarat expands to 57 showrooms. Furthermore, with the recent introduction of the new EV policy (effective from 1 July, 2021), by the honourable CM of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani Ji, we expect Gujarat to emerge as one of the largest EV states in the country, and we are confident that our constantly expanding network and product portfolio will help cater to the state government’s commitment and emphasis on green mobility.”