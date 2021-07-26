CarWale
    Is this the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG version on test?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Is this the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG version on test?

    - Spotted testing with emission testing kit

    - Currently available with a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine

    With the petrol-only vow taken by Maruti Suzuki last year, the carmaker seems to be planning on expanding its CNG range of models. The new spy pictures of the Maruti Suzuki Swift equipped with an emission testing kit have surfaced on the internet suggesting a CNG version of the hatchback is in the works. 

    Rear View

    While the prototype has a single ‘On Test’ sticker pasted on the rear windshield, the steel rims indicate a low or mid-spec variant on test. With the fossil fuel prices soaring every single day, introducing CNG-compatible vehicles appears to be the smart way to go by the Indo-Japanese carmaker. Earlier this month, an uncamouflaged test mule of the present-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire assumed to be a CNG variant was spotted testing too and you can read more about it here

    Presently, Maruti Suzuki has six models under the S-CNG range that includes the Alto, Eeco, Celerio, Wagon R, S-Presso, and the Ertiga. The Maruti Suzuki Swift was updated earlier this year and it received a new 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with an idle start/stop function. It is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox. Meanwhile, its competitor Tata Motors is also readying the CNG versions of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan that are likely to be launched in the coming months. 

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.81 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
