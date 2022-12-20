MG achieves 100,000 units production milestone of Hector

- Hector is the brand’s first car launched in the Indian market

- Hector's facelift is expected to debut next month

MG Motors India has achieved a new milestone as it rolled off the 100,000th unit of Hector from the production line at its facility in Halol, Gujarat today. Notably, the production of the MG Hector began in May 2019 and it went on sale in June 2019. It was the debut model by the company in the Indian market.

Furthermore, MG later added new vehicles to its lineup, including the Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, ZS EV, and Astor. The Chinese-owned British automaker is now preparing to release its facelift version. The new generation of Hector will have new design changes as well as an updated interior.

The upcoming MG Hector will be mechanically unchanged and will be available with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine options. The transmission options, which include a six-speed manual, a CVT, and a DCT unit, will also remain unchanged.

Additionally, the Hector facelift will make its debut at the Auto Expo in January 2023. Along with it, the company will also display a micro-urban electric vehicle, the MG Air EV.