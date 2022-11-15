CarWale

    India car sales analysed – October 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    India car sales analysed – October 2022

    The Indian auto industry grew by 29.3 per cent in October with cumulative sales of 3,36,229 units last month as against 2,60,067 unit sales in October 2021. Nearly all major automakers, except for Renault, Nissan, and Jeep, witnessed positive growth in sales. The top rank was retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai secured the second position, followed by Tata Motors in third place. 

    Read below to learn about brand-wise sales performance in October 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki 

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead sales in the country. The company registered 1,40,337 unit sales last month compared to 1,08,991 in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 29 per cent. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below:

    Front View

    Hyundai

    Hyundai India retained the second rank in October. The company registered 48,001 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 37,021 in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 30 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below: 

    Front View

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors secured the third rank in October 2022 with a growth of 33.3 per cent. The Indian automaker registered cumulative sales of 45,220 units last month compared to 33,926 unit sales in October 2021. Hyundai outsold Tata Motors by 2,781 units last month. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in October 2022: 

    Front View

    Mahindra 

    Mahindra secured the fourth rank in the country in October with 32,226 unit sales compared to 20,034 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 61 per cent. The top three bestselling models for Mahindra last month were as follows:

    Front View

    Kia India

    Kia India emerged as the fifth highest-selling automaker in the country with a growth of 43 per cent. The automaker sold 23,323 units last month compared to 16,331 units in October 2021. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows:

    Front View

    Toyota

    Toyota retained the sixth rank in India last month. The company reported a growth of six per cent, with 13,143 unit sales last month compared to 12,440 units in October 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in India in October 2022 are mentioned below:

    Front View

    Honda

    The Japanese automaker, Honda registered a growth of 18 per cent with 9,543 unit sales in October 2022 as against 8,108 unit sales in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month: 

    Front View

    Renault

    Renault India retained its position despite a drop of 13 per cent. The company registered 7,778 unit sales in the country last month compared to 8,910 unit sales in October 2021. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows:

    Front View

    MG Motor

    MG Motor outsold Volkswagen to claim the ninth rank in October 2022. MG registered 4,367 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 2,863 units in the previous year, thereby registering a strong growth of 52.5 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG cars in India last month:

    Front View

    Volkswagen

    German automaker Volkswagen registered 3,510 unit sales in the last month against 3,077 units in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 14 per cent. The top two bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows: 

    Front View

    Skoda

    Skoda India reported a sales growth of 11 per cent in October 2022 with 3,389 unit sales compared to 3,065 unit sales in October 2021. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Skoda cars in India last month: 

    Front View

    Nissan

    Nissan India reported a drop of 22 per cent last month. The company registered 3,061 units in October 2022 compared to 3,913 units sold in the same period the previous year. Of the total sales, 2,819 units were from the Magnite

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroen

    Citroen currently has two models on sale in India, the C5 Aircross and the C3. The company registered total sales of 1,195 units last month, of which 1,180 units were for the recently launched C3. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Jeep

    Jeep registered 1,136 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 1,324 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 14 per cent. Of the total sales, 732 units were from the Compass SUV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Conclusion

    The auto industry has steadily gained pace this year with a series of new car launches and positive consumer sentiments. Going forward, the auto industry will continue to witness positive growth in sales.

    Tata Nexon Gallery

