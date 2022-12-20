CarWale

    Skoda Auto India crosses a milestone of 225 touchpoints

    Jay Shah

    - Aims to reach a target of 250 touchpoints in the coming months

    - Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia launched under India 2.0 project

    Skoda Auto India has expanded its sales network and now has over 225 touchpoints across the country. This includes sales and service outlets and compact workshops. In 2020, the automaker’s presence stood at 120 touchpoints which grew to 175 touchpoints in 2021.

    Front View

    The brand also registered its highest-ever sales this year with annual sales crossing over 50,000 units. Under the India 2.0 project, in the past two years, Skoda India has launched the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. Both these models are based on the MQBA0-IN platform with localisation levels of up to 95 per cent. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, “Customer centricity and customer satisfaction is pivotal to Škoda Auto India’s India 2.0 strategy. The key to achieving this is by expanding our network and being closer and more accessible to our customers. Our customer touchpoints, which include sales and service outlets, compact workshops, and showrooms are all avenues for us to offer a fabulous purchase, ownership, and maintenance experience.”

    In other news, Skoda Kushaq was crashed tested by Global NCAP along with its DNA cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun. Both mid-size SUVs scored full five stars and were the first models to get the full score after the updated crash test protocols. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Last month, Skoda India also launched the Kushaq Anniversary Edition at a starting price of Rs 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engines, the Anniversary Edition boasts chrome inserts on the front grille, door handles, door visors, a ‘Anniversary Edition’ sticker near the rear quarter glass, key cover, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

