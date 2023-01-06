MG Motor India hikes prices across the model range

- MG Gloster gets the highest hike of Rs 60,000

- New MG Hector and MG Hector Plus to debut next week

MG Motor India has levied a price hike across all the models in its range. While the Astor gets the lowest price revision, the flagship SUV, Gloster gets the biggest hike. Read on to know the model-wise quantum of increase in the ex-showroom prices.

The MG ZS EV received its mid-life update early last year and with it, the EV got a bigger battery pack and revised exterior styling. Now, with the onset of 2023, MG has revised the prices and all variants of the ZS EV are now expensive by Rs 40,000.

Moving to the full-size MG Gloster, the SUV is available in three variants – Super, Sharp, and Savvy in Turbo and Twin Turbo guises. While the former two get a price hike of Rs 60,000, the Savvy Turbo and the Savvy Twin Turbo variants get costlier by Rs 55,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Meanwhile, all variants of MG Astor mid-size SUV get a uniform upward price revision of Rs 20,000. While the launch of the facelift versions of both MG Hector and MG Hector Plus is due next week, the prices of these SUVs have been revised. The prices of all variants except the Sharp 1.5 Petrol Turbo Hybrid MT dual-tone have been upped by Rs 30,000. The aforementioned variant is the only one to get a hike of Rs 10,000.

Besides this, MG India is gearing up for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The automaker will showcase the MG 4, MG 5 Estate, and the new MG Hector and MG Hector facelifts at the expo on 11 and 12 January, 2023. Stay tuned to CarWale for all the updates.