    MG Motor India to hike prices from next year by up to Rs 90,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG will hike the prices across the model range

    - The company will showcase a new model early next month

    Morris Garages has become the latest OEM to announce a price increase for its product range in the Indian market. Set to come into effect from 1 January, 2023, prices of all the models will be increased by up to Rs 90,000.

    Apart from MG, brands including Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, Renault, Audi India, Mercedes-Benz, and Jeep have confirmed a price rise from next month. Most of these brands have quoted a rise in input cost as the reason behind the increasing prices.

    In other news, MG will showcase a new model for the Indian market on 5 January, 2023. This is likely to be the new Hector facelift, which could also bring along the facelifted Hector Plus by its side. These models could be followed by the Air EV, which will be the brand’s second electric offering for India after the ZS EV. The model, which will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom), could rival the Tata Tiago EV and the upcoming Citroen eC3.

