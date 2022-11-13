New MG Hector prices to be announced in India on 5 January, 2023

- The 2023 MG Hector gets a tweaked exterior design

- Will come equipped with the segment’s largest infotainment system

MG Motor India has officially confirmed that the new-gen Hector will be launched in the country on 5 January, 2023. The model was previously scheduled to arrive by the end of the year, but it will now precede the debut of the brand’s second EV in India that will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG has already shared a few teasers of the updated Hector SUV giving us an idea of what to expect from the rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Creta. On the outside, the new MG Hector will get a new diamond mesh grille, a revised front bumper, and a tweaked air dam and skid plate.

Inside, the 2023 MG Hector will feature the segment’s largest infotainment system, a 14-inch unit at that. Elsewhere, it receives a reworked dashboard and a fully digital instrument console. Under the hood, the upcoming model is expected to feature the same powertrains as the outgoing version, including the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and 2.0-litre diesel mill.