    Jeep Grand Cherokee — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    762 Views
    Jeep Grand Cherokee — What to expect

    Introduction

    While the latest iteration of the Jeep Grand Cherokee made its global debut last year, the SUV has been testing in India for a while now. The good news is that Jeep India has confirmed that this fifth-generation Grand Cherokee will be launched here on 17 November 2022. This is the latest generation of the premium SUV, which will be the fourth model from the brand's line-up to be made in the country. This also makes it the only region outside North America to produce four models. The other three are the Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler. Here's what we can expect from the SUV.

    Exterior

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Right Side View

    The SUV looks identical to the other off-roaders in Jeep's line-up. The Grand Cherokee has an upright front fascia with the brand's typical seven-slat grille. The latter is flanked by slim LED headlamps. Besides, the LED DRLs are integrated into the main headlamp unit and the LED fog lamps are mounted on the bumper.

    Interior

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Infotainment System

    Inside, the cabin of the SUV, there's a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. We are yet to know what all features and equipment will make it to the India-bound model. But the brand is surely aiming to equip it with a lot of bells and whistles. The other highlights being a panoramic sunroof and a passenger screen on the dashboard. Besides, the SUV is likely to be offered with a five-seat configuration.

    Engine and gearbox

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Front View

    The carmaker offers the Grand Cherokee with three engine options in the international market. These include a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol mill producing 294bhp and 348Nm of torque, a 5.7-litre V8 churning 357bhp and 528Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid. The latter makes 375bhp and 637Nm of torque. Moreover, the SUV features a Quadra-Lift air suspension, Quadra-Drive II active transfer case with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and a sway bar disconnect system.

    Price and Timeline

    Jeep has recently commenced the local assembly of this upcoming Grand Cherokee in India. The brand's Ranjangaon facility is already prepping up the SUVs and the carmaker has also opened the order books for the premium vehicle. Its pricing and all details will be revealed this coming week followed by customer deliveries as well.

    
    
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
