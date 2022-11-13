CarWale
    Five things to know about Toyota Glanza E-CNG

    Haji Chakralwale

    Five things to know about Toyota Glanza E-CNG

    Introduction:

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently introduced the Glanza E-CNG for the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs 8.43 lakh (avg, ex-showroom). The new Toyota Glanza CNG is available in two variants, and here are the five things you should know about it.

    Prices:

    Toyota Glanza Right Front Three Quarter

    Toyota Glanza already had four variants available in the market, with the entry-level trim starting at Rs 6.59 lakh (avg, ex-showroom). Now, the newly launched E-CNG variants, S and G have been priced at Rs 8.43 lakh and Rs 9.46 lakh (avg, ex-showroom), respectively.

    Engine Specification:

    Toyota Glanza Engine Shot

    Under the hood, Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12 petrol engine that shells out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The newly introduced E-CNG engine, on the other hand, is capable of producing 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Whereas the E-CNG variants are only available with a five-speed manual transmission. According to ARAI, the Glanza's 1.2-litre petrol engine returns 22.35kmpl in manual and 22.94kmpl in AMT configuration. However, the E-CNG variant has a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

    Variants:

    Toyota Glanza Left Rear Three Quarter

    Since the launch of the new E-CNG variants, there are now a total of six variants available in Glanza’s line-up. This includes E, S, G, and V in petrol and two CNG variants, S and G. Toyota Glanza is available in five different colours: Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red, and Cafe White. 

    Design and features:

    Toyota Glanza Dashboard

    Aside from the CNG badge on the tailgate, the new E-CNG-specific variants have no exterior changes. The E-CNG G trim gets LED projector automatic headlamps, LED tail lights, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The G variant's dual-tone dashboard features a seven-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a manually height-adjustable driver seat, tilt and telescopic steering adjustments, idle start/stop, and six airbags.

    Competition:

    Toyota Glanza Left Rear Three Quarter

    With the introduction of CNG in this B+ premium hatchback segment, the only two options for buyers of CNG vehicles are Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Moreover, it competes with Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz, while having the CNG option as an advantage over its competitors.

