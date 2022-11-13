Top 3 bestselling Kia cars in India in October 2022

Kia India made it to the top five list in October by securing the fifth rank in terms of car sales in the country. The top four positions are held by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra. Kia India registered a growth of 43 per cent with 23,323 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 16,331 unit sales in the same period last year.

Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Kia models in India in October 2022 –

Kia Seltos

The Seltos continued to drive sales for Kia India in October 2022. Interestingly, the SUV has managed to lead sales despite a drop of seven per cent with 9,777 unit sales last month compared to 10,488 unit sales in the same period last year. The 2023 Kia Seltos was recently launched in South Korea and you can read about it here.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet secured the second rank with 7,614 unit sales in October 2022 as against 5,443 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 40 per cent. Kia India recently introduced the Sonet X-Line in the country and you can take a closer look at the new variant here.

Kia Carens

The Carens was the third highest-selling model for Kia India last month. The model registered 5,479 unit sales last month. Introduced in February 2022, the Carens is one of the significant contributors to the company’s sales in India. The vehicle competes against the likes of Ertiga and the XL6 in India.