Toyota unveils Hilux electric concept

Toyota has unveiled an all-new electric Hilux pickup truck. The Japanese automaker showcased the Hilux Revo BEV concept at an event celebrating the 60th anniversary in Thailand. While the electric pickup’s design is previewed by the concept EV, no technical information has been revealed yet.

In terms of the exterior design, the Hilux Revo BEV concept has a closed grille with a slatted design element, a charging port on the passenger side of the front quarter panel, a new set of alloys, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs and trapezoidal fog lamp housing. At the rear, the concept pickup gets vertically mounted LED taillamps and a flat tailgate.

Speaking on the occasion, Akio Toyoda, President, Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “I think BEVs are just going to take longer to become mainstream than the media would like us to believe. And frankly, BEVs are not the only way to achieve the world's carbon neutrality goals. Personally, I would rather pursue every option, not just one, options such as emission-free synthetic fuels and hydrogen.”