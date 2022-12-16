CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period increases to up to nine months

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period increases to up to nine months

    - The Maruti Ertiga commands the highest waiting period

    - A price increase from the brand is due next month

    Maruti Suzuki customers could be in for a long wait before they are able to take deliveries of their vehicles. The waiting period for select models stretches up to nine months. As always, the waiting period will vary based on the region and model of choice.

    Arena

    Under the Arena range, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga commands the highest waiting period of up to nine months, followed by the Brezza and Swift with a waiting period of up to three months and 2.5 months respectively.

    The Dzire commands a waiting period of up to 1 month while the Alto can be delivered in one week. All other models such as the Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio have a waiting period of less than one month.

    Nexa

    The Maruti Grand Vitara, XL6, and Baleno have a waiting period of up to three months. Customers of the Ciaz might have to wait up to 1.5 months while the Ignis can be delivered in less than a month. In other news, Maruti Suzuki will hike the prices of all its cars from January 2023.

