Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from January 2023

- Model-wise new prices to be announced soon

- Price hike to be levied across the range

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has declared a price hike effective from January 2023 for all its models. The automaker has stated that the increased cost pressure by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements has made it imperative to levy a price increase.

The company also mentioned that the price increase will vary as per the variants of different models. Currently, the portfolio of the brand consists of 15 cars ranging from the Alto (Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom) to XL6 (Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom). The most recent hike was imposed by the carmaker in April 2022. We expect the exact quantum of a model-wise price increase to be shared by the company in the coming weeks.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki launched CNG versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki XL6 with a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh and Rs 12.24 lakh, respectively. The brand’s entry-level Alto K10 hatchback is also available with a CNG alternative from Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom).