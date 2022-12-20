Maruti Suzuki to showcase new electric concept SUV at the Auto Expo

- The concept SUV is codenamed YY8

- It is the brand’s first all-electric vehicle

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its all-electric SUV concept at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023. This concept EV is going to be a focal point of the Maruti Suzuki Stall at the expo, which will feature 16 different vehicles.

The electric concept SUV is codenamed YY8 and is underpinned on the 27PL platform which is a derivative of Toyota’s 40PL global architecture. The E-SUV will be over 4,200mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700mm, putting it in the mid-size segment, competing alongside Creta and Seltos.

Moreover, this new EV concept could be inspired by Toyota’s bZ4x or the new bZ compact Concept. Additionally, the Maruti YY8 electric SUV is expected to use LFP blade cell batteries from China-based automaker BYD. The battery could be available in two sizes: a 48kWh unit with a range of around 400 km and a 59kWh unit with a maximum range of 500 km.

Speaking on the concept, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable and technology-driven products. Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EVs, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototypes and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.”

*Image used for representation purposes only