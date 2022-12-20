CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki to showcase new electric concept SUV at the Auto Expo

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    454 Views
    Maruti Suzuki to showcase new electric concept SUV at the Auto Expo

    - The concept SUV is codenamed YY8

    - It is the brand’s first all-electric vehicle

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its all-electric SUV concept at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023. This concept EV is going to be a focal point of the Maruti Suzuki Stall at the expo, which will feature 16 different vehicles.

    The electric concept SUV is codenamed YY8 and is underpinned on the 27PL platform which is a derivative of Toyota’s 40PL global architecture. The E-SUV will be over 4,200mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700mm, putting it in the mid-size segment, competing alongside Creta and Seltos.

    Moreover, this new EV concept could be inspired by Toyota’s bZ4x or the new bZ compact Concept. Additionally, the Maruti YY8 electric SUV is expected to use LFP blade cell batteries from China-based automaker BYD. The battery could be available in two sizes: a 48kWh unit with a range of around 400 km and a 59kWh unit with a maximum range of 500 km.

    Speaking on the concept, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable and technology-driven products. Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EVs, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototypes and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.”

    *Image used for representation purposes only

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 for India unveiled; bookings open tomorrow
     Next 
    MG achieves 100,000 units production milestone of Hector

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5900 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5900 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki to showcase new electric concept SUV at the Auto Expo