Hyundai Ioniq 5 for India unveiled; bookings open tomorrow

- Bookings of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will commence tomorrow for Rs 1 lakh

- Will offer an ARAI-certified range of 631km

Hyundai Motor India has pulled the covers off the India-spec Ioniq 5 ahead of its launch that could take place at the 2023 Auto Expo. Bookings of the EV, which is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform, will begin tomorrow for an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 measures 4,635mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,625mm in height. The wheelbase of the model stands at 3,000mm. The model will be available in three exterior colour options that include Matte Gravity Gold, Optic White, and Midnight Black Pearl.

At the heart of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be a 72.6kWh battery pack that develops a power output of 214bhp and 350Nm of torque. The model is said to offer an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge. The company will offer a fast charging capability of 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kw DC charger. In terms of safety features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will receive six airbags, ABS with EBD, VESS, EPB, MCB, and all four disc brakes.

On the design front, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 features the ‘parametric pixel’ LED headlamps, front and rear bumpers with integrated skid plates, Active Air Flaps (AAF), 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, and a raked rear windshield.

Inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come equipped with a Dark Pebble Gray interior theme, a sliding centre console, a sliding glove-box, Level 2 ADAS, two 12.3-inch screens dominating the dashboard (one unit each for the infotainment system and instrument console), V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) technology, a Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, BlueLink connected car technology, a powered tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered front seats with lumbar support and memory function.