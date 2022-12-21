CarWale

    Audi Activesphere concept to be revealed on 26 January

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    327 Views
    Audi Activesphere concept to be revealed on 26 January

    - To be based on PPE architecture

    - Fourth model in the sphere family 

    Audi is all set to unveil its next-gen crossover concept vehicle, Activesphere on 26 January 2023. This is the latest addition to Audi’s next-gen concept line-up after the Skysphere, Urbansphere, and Grandsphere that has been introduced since August 2021. 

    Audi Sunroof/Moonroof

    Recently, the brand had teased yet another teaser of the electric four-door coupe. The most notable feature is the glass roof that stretches from the base of the windshield up to the C-pillar. It also gets a full glass roof, an illuminated ‘AUDI’ logo on the front and rear, and racing red seat upholstery. 

    While the mechanical details remain unrevealed, the concept coupe is likely to be based on the brand’s upcoming Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. The new architecture is expected to debut in the upcoming Audi A6 and Q6 e-tron models and will offer great performance over the existing EV platforms. 

    For the first time, the carmaker will showcase the three models of the sphere concept family together.

