Audi Activesphere concept to be revealed on 26 January

- To be based on PPE architecture

- Fourth model in the sphere family

Audi is all set to unveil its next-gen crossover concept vehicle, Activesphere on 26 January 2023. This is the latest addition to Audi’s next-gen concept line-up after the Skysphere, Urbansphere, and Grandsphere that has been introduced since August 2021.

Recently, the brand had teased yet another teaser of the electric four-door coupe. The most notable feature is the glass roof that stretches from the base of the windshield up to the C-pillar. It also gets a full glass roof, an illuminated ‘AUDI’ logo on the front and rear, and racing red seat upholstery.

While the mechanical details remain unrevealed, the concept coupe is likely to be based on the brand’s upcoming Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. The new architecture is expected to debut in the upcoming Audi A6 and Q6 e-tron models and will offer great performance over the existing EV platforms.

For the first time, the carmaker will showcase the three models of the sphere concept family together.