Volkswagen India inaugurates two new touchpoints in Kolkata

- With the new additions, Kolkata now comprises four sales touchpoints and three service facilities

- Volkswagen now has a total network of 157 sales and 125 service touchpoints in 117 cities across India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has strengthened its presence in East India with the inauguration of two new touchpoints in the city of Kolkata. The city of Kolkata now features a total of four sales touchpoints and three service facilities from the brand.

The first dealership, known as Volkswagen Kolkata Central, is located at S/R number 238 A, PS Plush building complex, AJC Bose Road. The second facility, called Volkswagen Kolkata South, stands at A 15, New Budge Trunk Road, Sarkarpool, Gopalpur, 24 Paraganas South, opposite Batanagar Sampriti Flyover, pillar number 44.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are witnessing an influx in demand for our newly introduced products, the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan in the state of West Bengal and East India. In an endeavour to be accessible and offer world-class German-engineered products and services, we have expanded our network presence in order to meet the requirements of our aspirational Indian customers.”