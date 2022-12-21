CarWale

    2023 BMW X1 bookings open in India unofficially

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 BMW X1 bookings open in India unofficially

    - New generation X1 will launch in January 2023

    - It is the third generation of the entry-level SUV

    BMW India is preparing to launch the next generation of its budget offering, the X1. According to our sources, unofficial bookings for the new-generation BMW X1 have begun at dealerships across the country. The brand has made no official announcements yet, but we expect the X1 to debut in January 2023.

    BMW X1 Front View

    On the design front, the new BMW X1 has sharper design elements, including a larger kidney grille, slim LED headlights, and redesigned LED DRLs. The tail lamp design too, is a step up from the ones seen on the updated X3. Up front, there's an aggressive bumper design, and the new X1 comes with 17-inch wheels as standard which can be upgraded to 20-inch wheels. 

    BMW X1 Dashboard

    Inside, the X1 receives a significant redesign in terms of dashboard layout and overall appearance. The cabin gets the new curved display with iDrive 8 OS running on it, below that is a floating armrest over the center console and a wireless charging pad to place a smartphone vertically on it.  All of the latest features and connectivity options are also available with this update. 

    BMW X1 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The FAAR architecture underpins the next-generation X1. Meanwhile, in the international market, the X1 is available with two petrol and two diesel engines that use 48V mild-hybrid technology. Both engines are mated to a seven-speed Steptronic gearbox, with all-wheel drive as an option.

    BMW X1
    BMW X1
    ₹ 41.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
