BMW X1 gets 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP

European testing institute Euro NCAP has tested the new X1 for crash safety and given the compact crossover the highest rating of five stars. The extensive standard equipment featuring safety-relevant driver assistance systems has contributed to the five-star rating. The ratings of the Euro NCAP testing are a benchmark for accident safety recognised Europe-wide, and the safety level is being raised constantly.

Above all, the latest generation of front collision warning with braking function provides an additional plus in safety in urban traffic. It can now also detect pedestrians and cyclists approaching parallel to the lane from behind or in front when turning right, effectively helping to avoid a collision with weaker road users. In addition, the new system warns of oncoming traffic when turning left. The new BMW X1 gets a centre airbag between the driver and front passenger seats as standard. This system, used for the first time in BMW models in the compact segment, was rated effective in the test. To reduce the risk of injury to pedestrians and cyclists, the new X1 features active engine compartment lids.

In the event of an impact, the engine compartment lids are raised by means of pyrotechnic actuators to create additional deformation space between them and the hard components underneath. The system proved reliable and effective at different speeds in the Euro NCAP safety test.