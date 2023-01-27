2023 BMW X1 to be launched in India tomorrow; new iX1 to be unveiled

- The BMW X1, in the EV and ICE avatars, will debut at the Joytown fest in Bengaluru

- The third-gen X1 has scored a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test

BMW is all set to announce the prices of the next-gen X1 SUVs and showcase the new iX1 in the country tomorrow. Both the models were officially unveiled on a global scale early last year.

Propelling the BMW iX1 will be a 64.7kWh battery pack that is said to return a range of up to 439km on a single full charge. The two electric motors, one placed on each axle, are tuned to produce a combined output of 313bhp and 493Nm of torque.

The new-gen BMW X1 is likely to be offered with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor generating 136bhp and 230Nm of torque. Also on offer could be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 150bhp and 360Nm of torque. A seven-speed DCT transmission will be available as standard.

Highlights of the 2023 BMW X1 include new front and rear bumpers, sleeker LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, a larger kidney grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, refreshed LED tail lights, a curved display that houses the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and the latest iteration of BMW’s iDrive OS.