Hyundai at the 2020 Auto Expo- Grand i10 nios, Venue, Aura showcased

We continue our journey of the 2020 Auto Expo with the Hyundai showcase. While many marked their presence with new and production-ready models, Hyundai used this opportunity to showcase a lot of its global models and developing technologies.

Grand i10 Nios Turbo

Today everyone has GDi turbo petrol in their line-up but back in 2020, the technology was new to the fold and was showcased by various manufacturers. Hyundai showed it in Grand i10 Nios Turbo, a standalone variant with their 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 99bhp/172Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. We drove this car post-launch and even had it in our long-term fleet for around four months.

Aura, Venue, Tucson and Elantra

While the Grand i10 Nios was the main budget car showcase, Hyundai also had on display, its other production models like the Venue, Aura, Tucson and Elantra. Among these, the Aura is currently on sale while the Venue has got a facelift and the Tucson a new generation. Finally, the Elantra has been discontinued.

Hyundai RM19

Keeping up the tradition from the previous expos, Hyundai brought along its then-latest generation RM19 prototype sports car. This is expected to be the basis for future Hyundai rallies and WRX vehicles.

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge

Built as a homage to the 1974 coupe concept but also as a showcase of future design elements, the Le Fil Rouge was a Hyundai showstopper coupe sedan concept. It was originally shown at Geneva 2018 and many of its design elements are expected to find their way into future Hyundai premium models.

Hyundai Elevate

As a part of its product showcase, Hyundai has the Elevate concept on display. It is based on a modular EV platform with the capability to switch different bodies in specific situations. The robotic leg architecture has five degrees of freedom along with wheel hub propulsion motors. In a statement, the company claimed that this design was uniquely capable of both mammalian and reptilian walking gaits, allowing it to move in any direction. The Elevate concept points to future mobility solutions and also search and rescue vehicles.

Hyundai Nexo

Where the Elevate was a showcase of future mobility solutions, the Nexo is Hyundai's first fuel-cell-powered vehicle and was showcased to gauge public reaction. We had driven the Nexo in 2019 and you can check out our review here.