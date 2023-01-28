2023 BMW X1 launched, prices in India start at Rs 45.90 lakh

- The third-gen BMW X1 debuts in the country

- Deliveries to start in March

BMW has launched the new-gen X1 in the country, with prices starting at Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with two powertrains, including one petrol and one diesel each. The deliveries of the diesel versions will start in March while the petrol variants will be available from June 2023.

Under the hood, the new BMW X1 is available with the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136bhp and 230Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 150bhp and 360Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Design highlights of the 2023 X1 include sleeker LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, a larger kidney grille, new wraparound LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and new front and rear bumpers. Customers can choose from six colours.

The interiors of the third-generation BMW X1, come equipped with a large curved display, dominating the dashboard, which houses the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system. The latter now features the latest iDrive 8 OS. The centre console receives a floating armrest as well as a vertically-stacked wireless charger.