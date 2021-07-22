MG Hector owners now get extended time to purchase MG Shield Protect Plan

- Flexibility to purchase MG Shield plan within one year of purchase

- Applicable for all MG Hector customers

MG Motor India has completed two years of its operations in India. To celebrate this milestone, the carmaker has announced flexible purchase and extension of schemes of the ‘MG Shield Protect Plan’ for its existing customers.

Earlier introduced with the launch of the MG Hector, the MG Shield program can now be opted for by customers up to one year after purchasing the Hector SUV. Previously, the enrolment period was 30 days that can now be availed under three predefined slabs. The first slab includes renewal within one month/1,000km for petrol vehicles and one month/1,500km for diesel versions. Subsequently, the second and third slabs include cars that have been purchased within six and 12 months, respectively. There are three plans to choose from – Classic, Premium, and Elite.

MG Hector owners also have the option to further extend their three-year protect plan to five years before the expiry of the existing plan. Recently, the carmaker had also introduced ‘MG Care at Home’ initiative. It includes doorstep services like minor repairs, sanitisation, general check-ups, and dry wash at the customer’s residence. To know more about it, click here.

Speaking on the initiative, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The flexibility of offering our customers MG Shield Protect Plan, on the occasion of our second anniversary in India, is a testimony of our commitment to customer delight throughout their car ownership journey. We believe in building relationships with our customers for a lifetime. The enhanced flexibility in protection plan is one of the ways in which we could give back to our customers.”