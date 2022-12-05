MG Hector Plus facelift spotted for the first time

- The facelifted MG Hector Plus could debut alongside the new Hector

- Will receive revised exteriors and interiors

New spy images shared on the web give us our first look at the MG Hector Plus facelift, which could be launched alongside the new Hector that has already been spotted undisguised ahead of its debut in India.

As seen in the spy shots, the exterior of the Hector Plus facelift is completely covered in camouflage, but we expect it to receive an update in line with its five-seat sibling, such as a new grille, front camera, ADAS sensors, an LED light strip spanning the length of the tailgate, chrome inserts, and a tweaked skid plate with faux exhaust tips.

Inside too, the 2023 MG Hector Plus is hiding its updates under a black camouflage. What we can make out though is a new floating touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely to be the same 14-inch unit that will debut on the new Hector, as well as a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. We can also see the captain seats for the second row, while the seats in the third row have been folded. Elsewhere, we can expect a new dashboard and centre console, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, OTA updates, and an electronic parking brake.

Under the hood, we expect the upcoming MG Hector to carry on with the same powertrains as the outgoing version. These include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system.

