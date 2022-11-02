MG Motor India retails 4,367 units in October 2022

- MG recorded its highest-ever production in India last month at 5,008 units

- EV retail sales stood at an all-time monthly high of 784 units

MG Motor India registered a sale of 4367 units in October 2022, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent. This growth comes on the back of the company achieving its highest production in the country with an output of 5,008 units. This also included 784 units of the ZS EV, which is another all-time high number for MG India.

According to MG, the aforementioned achievements have been possible due to some improvements in semiconductor supplies through localisation initiatives undertaken by the manufacturer. They further added that some more progress is expected in the coming weeks.

Last month, MG Motor India commenced deliveries of the Astor Excite variant, more than six months after it announced the prices of the updated ZS EV range. The company will launch the new Hector in the country later this year, followed by the Air EV that is set to debut in the country in early 2023.