CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    MG Motor India retails 4,367 units in October 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    390 Views
    MG Motor India retails 4,367 units in October 2022

    - MG recorded its highest-ever production in India last month at 5,008 units

    - EV retail sales stood at an all-time monthly high of 784 units

    MG Motor India registered a sale of 4367 units in October 2022, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent. This growth comes on the back of the company achieving its highest production in the country with an output of 5,008 units. This also included 784 units of the ZS EV, which is another all-time high number for MG India. 

    According to MG, the aforementioned achievements have been possible due to some improvements in semiconductor supplies through localisation initiatives undertaken by the manufacturer. They further added that some more progress is expected in the coming weeks.

    Last month, MG Motor India commenced deliveries of the Astor Excite variant, more than six months after it announced the prices of the updated ZS EV range. The company will launch the new Hector in the country later this year, followed by the Air EV that is set to debut in the country in early 2023.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 63,144 in November 2022
     Next 
    2023 Ford Everest unveiled

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5557 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.95 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.31 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.72 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.45 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.60 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.07 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5557 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India retails 4,367 units in October 2022