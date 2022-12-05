Volkswagen ID.4 GTX continues testing; interiors spied

- The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX was unveiled in 2020

- Offered globally in AWD and RWD guise

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has been spotted yet again, as the German automobile brand continues to test the vehicle ahead of its anticipated launch in the Indian market. The model, which was showcased at the ID Crozz concept during the 2020 Auto Expo, was officially revealed later in the year.

Coming to the spy shots, the uncamouflaged test mule of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX was spotted on the streets of Pune, Maharashtra. Finished in a dual-tone paintjob of red and black, the model gets features such as LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, an LED light strip behind the VW logo, vertically-mounted LED fog lights, a wide air dam, 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an LED light strip running the length of the bootlid, a dual-tone rear bumper with a number plate recess, and a silver-coloured faux skid plate.

A peek at the interior of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX reveals a fully digital instrument console, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, and an all-black interior theme. The model also boasts of features such as a three-zone climate control, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

At the heart of the Volkswagen ID.4 in the GTX trim is a 77kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 480km on a single charge. The two electric motors produce a combined output of 299bhp and 310Nm of torque. AC charging is offered as standard globally, while the DC fast charging juices up the battery in just 35 minutes.

