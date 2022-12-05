CarWale

    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX continues testing; interiors spied

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,374 Views
    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX continues testing; interiors spied

    - The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX was unveiled in 2020

    - Offered globally in AWD and RWD guise

    The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has been spotted yet again, as the German automobile brand continues to test the vehicle ahead of its anticipated launch in the Indian market. The model, which was showcased at the ID Crozz concept during the 2020 Auto Expo, was officially revealed later in the year.

    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Right Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the spy shots, the uncamouflaged test mule of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX was spotted on the streets of Pune, Maharashtra. Finished in a dual-tone paintjob of red and black, the model gets features such as LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, an LED light strip behind the VW logo, vertically-mounted LED fog lights, a wide air dam, 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an LED light strip running the length of the bootlid, a dual-tone rear bumper with a number plate recess, and a silver-coloured faux skid plate.

    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Dashboard

    A peek at the interior of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX reveals a fully digital instrument console, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, and an all-black interior theme. The model also boasts of features such as a three-zone climate control, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    At the heart of the Volkswagen ID.4 in the GTX trim is a 77kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 480km on a single charge. The two electric motors produce a combined output of 299bhp and 310Nm of torque. AC charging is offered as standard globally, while the DC fast charging juices up the battery in just 35 minutes.

    Image Source

    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Image
    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen India sells 825 units in November 2022
     Next 
    MG Hector Plus facelift spotted for the first time

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1830 Views
    26 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1830 Views
    26 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen ID.4 GTX continues testing; interiors spied