Volkswagen ID.GTI Concept unveiled at IAA Motor Show

At the IAA Motor Show in Munich, Volkswagen revealed an all-new EV concept under their growing ID family. This one is called the ID.GTI and it previews a hotter version of the all-electric Golf, which is coming in the next few years.

The ID.GTI Concept

We saw the ID 2 All concept earlier this year, and the ID.GTI version is a souped-up version of the same. The latter looks futuristic and sporty – like a Golf GTI meets iRobot look. Sleek LED headlamps run across the nose along with vertical LED strips on either side of the sportier bumper. The large alloy wheels look proper Italian and the side-skirt is done up in contrast black.

The rear door is missing a door handle, but the muscular body creases are hard to miss. At the back, the racecar diffuser-like rear bumper adds a nice stance along with a subtle roof-mounted spoiler. Even the sleek and boxy 3D LED taillamps appear to be sticking out of the bodywork. Rounding off the hot theme is the red-black paint scheme.

Interior of the ID.GTI

Only seen in design sketches, the cabin of the ID.GTI is straight out of a sci-fi movie. There’s a squarish steering wheel with a massive flat screen behind it in place of a driver’s display. There is a projection on the windscreen in the sketch, although it will not be seen in the production version. The augmented display showcases special telematics of race tracks projected on the windscreen.

The floating centre console has a circular dial and minimalistic buttons on it. The foot pedals have pause-play signs on the brake and accelerator. Then, the MID shows the figure ‘154’, which could hint at the top speed of the hatch in mph (around 250kmph)

When is it arriving?

When the production version of the all-electric Golf goes on sale, there’s surely a high-performance GTI version to follow closely, which will be based on this ID.GTI Concept.