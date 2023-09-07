CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso attracts heavy discounts in September 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso attracts heavy discounts in September 2023
    • S-Presso is available in four variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 4.26 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki through its Arena dealership network is offering discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on the S-Presso hatchback. The model is currently available in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 4.26 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The Maruti S-Presso can be had in four trim levels – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus, with petrol and CNG powertrain options. Depending on the variant, the benefits are available in the form of cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, and corporate offers of up to Rs. 4,000.

    VersionBenefits
    Cash discounts on petrol manual and CNG variantsUp to Rs. 35,000
    Cash discounts on AMT variantsUp to Rs. 30,000
    Exchange bonusUp to Rs. 20,000
    Corporate discountRs. 4,000

    The abovementioned offers can be availed at any Maruti Suzuki-authorised dealerships across India till 30 September, 2023.

    Under the hood, the S-Presso comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit option in select variants. The motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Rs. 4.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen ID.GTI Concept unveiled at IAA Motor Show

