Maruti Suzuki S-Presso attracts heavy discounts in September 2023

S-Presso is available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 4.26 lakh

Maruti Suzuki through its Arena dealership network is offering discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on the S-Presso hatchback. The model is currently available in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 4.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti S-Presso can be had in four trim levels – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus, with petrol and CNG powertrain options. Depending on the variant, the benefits are available in the form of cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, and corporate offers of up to Rs. 4,000.

Version Benefits Cash discounts on petrol manual and CNG variants Up to Rs. 35,000 Cash discounts on AMT variants Up to Rs. 30,000 Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 20,000 Corporate discount Rs. 4,000

The abovementioned offers can be availed at any Maruti Suzuki-authorised dealerships across India till 30 September, 2023.

Under the hood, the S-Presso comes equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit option in select variants. The motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.