What's new in the MG Astor Blackstorm Edition?

- Special edition features black accents

- Sports black and red interior

MG Motor India has recently launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition. The special variant of the SUV is priced at Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's all that distinguishes the Blackstorm from the standard model of the Astor.

An all-black exterior of the MG Astor Blackstorm Edition

The Astor Blackstorm features an all-black exterior with smoked headlights, a black honeycomb grille, black roof rails, and door garnish. The SUV rides on black alloy wheels with red brake calipers. And for exclusivity, there are 'Blackstorm' badges on the front fenders.

Changes inside the new Astor Blackstorm

Inside, the Astor Blackstorm sports a Tuxedo Black upholstery with red stitching. Then, there are Sangria Red AC vents and JBL speakers. Other notable features include electronic power steering with three modes, heated ORVMs, a panoramic sunroof, and a digital key with Bluetooth.

Engine and gearbox options for the new Astor Blackstorm Edition

The MG Astor Blackstorm is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This mill produces 108bhp of power and 144Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a CVT.