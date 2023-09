The car has already been spotted sans camouflage and here is your first glimpse ! Bookings will open on September 9 while prices will be announced alongside the recently facelifted ICE Tata Nexon on 14 September.

The proceedings for the official unveiling of the Tata Nexon EV facelift will begin at 9 pm (21.00) IST and we will be live from the event floor getting you all the latest updates, so tune in to find out!