Tata Nexon EV facelift unveiled; to be launched in India on 14 September

- Nexon EV prices in India to be announced on 14 September

- Bookings scheduled to open on 9 September

2024 Nexon EV launch timeline and booking details

Tata Motors has officially revealed the Nexon EV facelift in India ahead of its launch on 14 September. The carmaker will open bookings for the updated electric SUV on 9 September. Customers can choose from six variants, namely Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.

Tata Nexon EV facelift exterior design

On the outside, the facelifted Tata Nexon EV gets a heavily updated design. Up-front, it features an LED light bar connected with the DRLs on either side, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and LED cornering fog lights.

Further, it receives Y-shaped LED taillights, LED light bar and ‘Nexon.EV’ lettering on the bootlid, silver skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, and new elements including the roof rails, air dam, and 16-inch alloy wheels with Aero inserts. Customers can choose from seven colours - Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Empowered Oxide, and Intensi-teal.

Facelifted Nexon EV interior and features

Inside, the updated electric SUV gets features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, touch controls for the AC functions, fully digital instrument cluster, and paddle shifters for regen function.

Also up for offer is a new gear lever, 45W Type-C USB charging ports at the front and rear, JBL-sourced 320W nine-speaker music system, a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a backlit logo, electric sunroof, cooled glove-box, OTA updates, drive modes, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree camera.

It is equipped with safety features including a front parking assist, blind view monitor, seat-belt reminder system for all occupants, six airbags, ABS, ESP, all disc brakes, i-TPMS, EPB with auto hold function, and hill ascent and descent control.

New Tata Nexon EV facelift battery pack and specifications

The 2024 Tata Nexon EV is offered with 30kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs, in the Medium Range and Long Range versions. The Medium Range version offers an output of 127bhp and a claimed range of 325km, while the Long Range version has an output of 143bhp and a claimed range of 465km on a single full charge. Both versions generate a torque of 215Nm.

The new Nexon EV is now said to sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.9 seconds all the way up to a top speed of 150kmph. Further, the model gets Vehicle To Load (V2L) capability with a load of up to 3.3kW and Vehicle To Vehicle (V2V) ability.

The standard AC wall box charger and portable charger enable a juice-up from 10-100 per cent in 10.5 hours and 15 hours for the Medium Range and Long Range versions, while the 7.2kW charger allows 4.3 hours and six hours for the same amount of charge. A DC fast charger will allow the model to be charged from 10-100 per cent in just 56 minutes for both versions.