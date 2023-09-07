CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon EV facelift unveiled; to be launched in India on 14 September

    Read inதமிழ்|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    16,023 Views
    Tata Nexon EV facelift unveiled; to be launched in India on 14 September

    - Nexon EV prices in India to be announced on 14 September

    - Bookings scheduled to open on 9 September

    2024 Nexon EV launch timeline and booking details

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Front View

    Tata Motors has officially revealed the Nexon EV facelift in India ahead of its launch on 14 September. The carmaker will open bookings for the updated electric SUV on 9 September. Customers can choose from six variants, namely Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.

    Tata Nexon EV facelift exterior design

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Left Side View

    On the outside, the facelifted Tata Nexon EV gets a heavily updated design. Up-front, it features an LED light bar connected with the DRLs on either side, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and LED cornering fog lights.

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Further, it receives Y-shaped LED taillights, LED light bar and ‘Nexon.EV’ lettering on the bootlid, silver skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, and new elements including the roof rails, air dam, and 16-inch alloy wheels with Aero inserts. Customers can choose from seven colours - Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Empowered Oxide, and Intensi-teal.

    Facelifted Nexon EV interior and features

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the updated electric SUV gets features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, touch controls for the AC functions, fully digital instrument cluster, and paddle shifters for regen function.

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift AC Controls

    Also up for offer is a new gear lever, 45W Type-C USB charging ports at the front and rear, JBL-sourced 320W nine-speaker music system, a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a backlit logo, electric sunroof, cooled glove-box, OTA updates, drive modes, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    It is equipped with safety features including a front parking assist, blind view monitor, seat-belt reminder system for all occupants, six airbags, ABS, ESP, all disc brakes, i-TPMS, EPB with auto hold function, and hill ascent and descent control.

    New Tata Nexon EV facelift battery pack and specifications

    The 2024 Tata Nexon EV is offered with 30kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs, in the Medium Range and Long Range versions. The Medium Range version offers an output of 127bhp and a claimed range of 325km, while the Long Range version has an output of 143bhp and a claimed range of 465km on a single full charge. Both versions generate a torque of 215Nm.

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Rear View

    The new Nexon EV is now said to sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.9 seconds all the way up to a top speed of 150kmph. Further, the model gets Vehicle To Load (V2L) capability with a load of up to 3.3kW  and Vehicle To Vehicle (V2V) ability.

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Instrument Cluster

    The standard AC wall box charger and portable charger enable a juice-up from 10-100 per cent in 10.5 hours and 15 hours for the Medium Range and Long Range versions, while the 7.2kW charger allows 4.3 hours and six hours for the same amount of charge. A DC fast charger will allow the model to be charged from 10-100 per cent in just 56 minutes for both versions.

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV facelift India unveil: Live updates

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33531 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33052 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33531 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33052 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV facelift unveiled; to be launched in India on 14 September