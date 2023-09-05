Tata Nexon EV facelift spied; bookings to open on 9 September

- Nexon EV facelift prices in India to be announced on 14 September

- To be unveiled on 7 September

2023 Nexon EV unveiling, booking, and launch timelines

Tata Motors will officially unveil the facelifted Nexon EV in India on 7 September. The carmaker will open bookings for the updated electric SUV on 9 September, followed by a price announcement on 14 September.

New Tata Nexon EV facelift spy shots: What do they reveal?

Ahead of its debut, spy shots of the 2023 Nexon EV have been leaked on the web. They reveal key details such as a full-length LED DRL below the bonnet, L-shaped LED DRLs on either side, LED headlamps, new air dam, and ‘Nexon.EV’ lettering on the tailgate. Elsewhere, it gets Y-shaped LED taillights, an LED light bar, silver roof rails and skid plates, black shark-fin antenna, Fearless Purple paint job, and new alloy wheels.

Facelifted Nexon EV battery pack and specifications

We expect the new Nexon EV facelift to be offered with the same battery pack and specifications as the outgoing model. This includes a 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh unit, although the Prime and Max iterations are likely to be renamed as Medium Range and Long Range.

