Citroen C3 Aircross bookings to open on 15 September

- C3 Aircross prices in India to be revealed in October

- Powered by a 109bhp producing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor

2023 C3 Aircross unveiling and launch timelines

Citroen pulled the covers off the C3 Aircross for the Indian market on 27 April. The brand is now set to open bookings for the Creta rival on 15 September, followed by an official launch next month. We have driven the C3 Aircross and our review is live on the website.

New Citroen C3 Aircross colours and variants

In terms of variants, the 2023 C3 Aircross will be available in Shine, Live, and Feel options. Customers will be able to choose from 10 colours, including four mono-tone shades - Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue. The dual-tone options are Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Polar White with Cosmo Blue roof, Steel Grey with Polar White roof, Steel Grey with Cosmo Blue roof, Platinum Grey with Polar White roof, and Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof.

Upcoming C3 Aircross engine and specifications

At the heart of the Citroen C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine paired only with a six-speed manual transmission, generating an output of 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. The company recently showcased an automatic variant of the mid-size SUV, while an electric version is also in the works, with a launch expected early next year.