    Tata Nexon facelift first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon facelift first drive review to go live tomorrow
    •  To be launched on 14 September 
    • Tata Nexon EV will be unveiled on 7 September

    Last week, Tata Motors unveiled the 2023 iteration of the Nexon SUV in India. The bookings for the five-seater SUV have commenced and interested customers can book it against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Now that you all know about its design, looks, interior, and safety features, you might be eagerly waiting to know how it drives. Fortunately, we have already driven the SUV, and our opinions and answers to your questions will go live tomorrow at 4.00pm on our website and YouTube channel.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Tata Nexon facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The former belts out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT gearbox. The gasoline, on the other hand, churns out 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a newly introduced seven-speed DCT. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, Tata has overhauled the cabin of the updated Nexon. It now comes equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens each for the instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, Land Rover-inspired gear lever, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. Additionally, it also sports a voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, and a new AC control panel. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
