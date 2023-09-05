CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki retails 1,56,114 units of passenger cars in August 2023

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    281 Views
    Maruti Suzuki retails 1,56,114 units of passenger cars in August 2023
    • A total of 1,89,082 units were sold
    • Passenger car sales grew by 16.36 per cent Y-o-Y

    Maruti Suzuki has rolled out its sales figures for August 2023. The automaker sold 1,89,082 units in August 2023, which included 1,58,678 units in the domestic market, export of 24,614 units, and 5,790 units of sales to other OEMs. In comparison, the brand retailed a total of 1,65,173 units in the corresponding month last year, marking a Y-o-Y growth of 14.48 per cent. 

    In the previous month, the manufacturer sold 85,509 units of the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Wagon R, and the Ciaz. Meanwhile, the sales numbers for the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, and the Eeco stood at 70,605 units. 

    Recently, Maruti Suzuki celebrated six years of its Arena retail chain in the country. Established back in 2017, the Arena has a dealership network of 2,853 outlets across 2,392 cities and has sold over 70 lakh cars since its operation. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift prices to be announced on 14 September

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6789 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17275 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6789 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17275 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki retails 1,56,114 units of passenger cars in August 2023