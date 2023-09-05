Maruti Suzuki retails 1,56,114 units of passenger cars in August 2023

A total of 1,89,082 units were sold

Passenger car sales grew by 16.36 per cent Y-o-Y

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out its sales figures for August 2023. The automaker sold 1,89,082 units in August 2023, which included 1,58,678 units in the domestic market, export of 24,614 units, and 5,790 units of sales to other OEMs. In comparison, the brand retailed a total of 1,65,173 units in the corresponding month last year, marking a Y-o-Y growth of 14.48 per cent.

In the previous month, the manufacturer sold 85,509 units of the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Wagon R, and the Ciaz. Meanwhile, the sales numbers for the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, and the Eeco stood at 70,605 units.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki celebrated six years of its Arena retail chain in the country. Established back in 2017, the Arena has a dealership network of 2,853 outlets across 2,392 cities and has sold over 70 lakh cars since its operation.