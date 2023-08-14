India-bound Citroen C3 Aircross 6-speed automatic showcased

- Automatic version showcased at Indonesia International Auto Show

- India launch expected in 2024

Shortly after making its global debut here in India, the Citroen C3 Aircross has been officially revealed at the ongoing Indonesia International Auto Show. However, there is a slight twist when it comes to the powertrain option. Unlike the India-spec model which gets a 1.2-litre, turbo engine that’s paired to a six-speed manual, the car showcased in Indonesia gets a six-speed automatic gearbox option.

Citroen C3 Aircross engine and gearbox specs

The Indonesian-spec Citroen C3 Aircross gets the same 1.2-litre, turbocharged three-cylinder engine as the India-spec car. The power output is roughly the same at 109bhp, but the engine makes slightly more torque. In fact, it makes 205Nm of torque at 1,750rpm instead of 190Nm in the India-spec car. Everything else appears the same on the spec sheet that Citroen has shared for this car.

Citroen C3 Aircross automatic for India

Currently, Citroen India has no plans to launch the C3 Aircross with an automatic gearbox. That said, the brand has revealed that it is working on an automatic variant for the Indian market which will be introduced sometime next year. We believe the India-spec C3 Aircross automatic will get the same six-speed configuration as the car shown at the Indonesia International Auto Show.

Citroen C3 Aircross features

In terms of features, the 2023 C3 Aircross will get body-coloured bumpers, a rear spoiler, halogen headlights, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, fog lights, a shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, and roof rails. Inside, it will come equipped with features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MyCitroen Connect app with 35 smart features, manual AC, and rear AC vents mounted on the roof. It also receives remote keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, front armrest, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold function, TPMS, and a reverse parking camera.

Bookings for the C3 Aircross are set to begin in September and Citroen will launch the mid-size SUV and commence deliveries in October 2023.