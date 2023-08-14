CarWale
    AD

    India-bound Citroen C3 Aircross 6-speed automatic showcased

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    14,238 Views
    India-bound Citroen C3 Aircross 6-speed automatic showcased

    - Automatic version showcased at Indonesia International Auto Show

    - India launch expected in 2024

    Shortly after making its global debut here in India, the Citroen C3 Aircross has been officially revealed at the ongoing Indonesia International Auto Show. However, there is a slight twist when it comes to the powertrain option. Unlike the India-spec model which gets a 1.2-litre, turbo engine that’s paired to a six-speed manual, the car showcased in Indonesia gets a six-speed automatic gearbox option. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross engine and gearbox specs 

    Engine Shot

    The Indonesian-spec Citroen C3 Aircross gets the same 1.2-litre, turbocharged three-cylinder engine as the India-spec car. The power output is roughly the same at 109bhp, but the engine makes slightly more torque. In fact, it makes 205Nm of torque at 1,750rpm instead of 190Nm in the India-spec car. Everything else appears the same on the spec sheet that Citroen has shared for this car. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross automatic for India 

    Citroen C3 Aircross Dashboard

    Currently, Citroen India has no plans to launch the C3 Aircross with an automatic gearbox. That said, the brand has revealed that it is working on an automatic variant for the Indian market which will be introduced sometime next year. We believe the India-spec C3 Aircross automatic will get the same six-speed configuration as the car shown at the Indonesia International Auto Show. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross features 

    In terms of features, the 2023 C3 Aircross will get body-coloured bumpers, a rear spoiler, halogen headlights, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, fog lights, a shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, and roof rails. Inside, it will come equipped with features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MyCitroen Connect app with 35 smart features, manual AC, and rear AC vents mounted on the roof. It also receives remote keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, front armrest, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold function, TPMS, and a reverse parking camera.

    Bookings for the C3 Aircross are set to begin in September and Citroen will launch the mid-size SUV and commence deliveries in October 2023.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda India to host five-day service camp for its patrons

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Mahindra Thar.e

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up
    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up

    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Citroen C3 Aircross 6-speed automatic showcased