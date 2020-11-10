310bhp Volkswagen Golf R is the most powerful Golf ever

- Also the most technologically advanced Golf till date

- Gets the latest iteration of the 4Motion AWD system

After the eighth-gen GTI, Volkswagen has expanded the Golf line-up with the much-anticipated R version. And conforming to the rumours, the Golf R is the most powerful Golf till date. Powered by the same 2.0-litre EA888 TSI motor, the R puts out 315bhp of power and 420Nm of twisting force.

Power is up by 25bhp over the older Golf R and torque is up too. Which means 0-100kmph is achievable in just 4.7 seconds and the hot-hatch will clock a top speed of 250kmph. It’s paired to a six-speed manual or can also be had with the optional seven-speed DSC dual-clutch automatic transmission. What’s more, the performance-oriented hatchback gets a heavily reworked version of Volkswagen’s 4Motion AWD system with newly-developed rear-differential and torque vectoring.

The differential from the 4Motion drive system normally transfers the power in a 50:50 ratio via a multi-plate clutch to the left and the right-hand rear wheels, even when cornering. The new 4Motion system with torque vectoring, however, can distribute the torque variably between both rear wheels. This reduces the cornering radius and helps to eliminate under steer.

Moreover, there is some sophisticated hardware under the skin too which makes the new Golf R the most advanced one yet. For example, the power distribution is determined by the steering angle, accelerator pedal position, lateral acceleration, yaw rate and speed. The driver can also influence how the all-wheel-drive system and the stability systems work through the pre-set driver profile which is selected directly via the ‘R’ button on the steering wheel.

Developed and fine-tuned at the Nurburgring, the Golf R has every single hardware optimised compared to the standard model. And yes, there’s also a Drift mode in the Golf R. The aluminium subframe is almost 10kg lighter and front camber is reduced by negative 1°20' to allow higher cornering speed and stability. There are two stages to control ESC and traction control. And with bigger brakes both fore and aft, it also stops better.

In term of visual updates, the Golf R sits lower with motorsport-inspired front splitters, R-specific air intakes and quad-exhaust at the back with blacked-out diffusers. The 19-inch wheels look the part too and are wrapped in special performance tyres. On the inside, there are special R trims and logos seen all-around along with Nappa leather upholstery to remind you that this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Golf.

Volkswagen promises that the Golf R will go on sale in the European market by next year and in the US market by 2022.