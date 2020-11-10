CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover working on a minuscule version of the Defender

    Land Rover working on a minuscule version of the Defender

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    435 Views
    Land Rover working on a minuscule version of the Defender

    -Likely to launch later in 2022 

    -Initially to be offered in front-wheel-drive configuration  

    Tata Motors-owned JaguarLand Rover (JLR) is speculated to globally launch about seven new models in the next three years. From an all-new electric SUV to a proper sports car, JLR will have something in their stores to entice buyers of all tastes. The most interesting offering of the lot could a Baby Defender based on its elder sibling. 

    Land Rover Defender Right Rear Three Quarter

    The smaller entry-level SUV, codenamed Land Rover 80 will be based on the full-sized Defender drawing its styling cues and off-road capabilities. It is expected to be built on a shortened version of the same D7x aluminium monocoque platform underpinning its bigger brother’s all-wheel-drive system. The baby Defender could be sold under the British car manufacturer’s new sub-brand marketing affordable off-road SUVs. 

    Land Rover Defender Left Front Three Quarter

    In order to keep the price in check, the carmaker is likely to tone down the interiors with a shorter list of amenities and cheaper materials. Reportedly, the baby Defender will be powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder gasoline engine, already seen in other JLR models. Initially, it is speculated to be offered in front-wheel-drive configuration, with the future version getting an all-wheel-drive and a plug-in hybrid system. 

    When launched, the minuscule Defender could be priced at £25,000 (Rs 25 lakh, approximately) which will be considerably lower than the outgoing one and shall compete against the likes of the Audi Q3, Volkswagen Tiguan, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40. Until then, the game belongs to the bigger Defender which was also recently launched in India with a starting price of Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). To read our first impressions on the Defender, tap here.

    Source

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 73.88 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Land Rover
    • Land Rover Defender
    • Defender
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 92.75 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 92.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 85.40 Lakh
    Pune₹ 95.60 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 88.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 85.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 89.05 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 82.03 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 83.14 Lakh
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 88.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars