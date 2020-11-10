Land Rover working on a minuscule version of the Defender

-Likely to launch later in 2022

Tata Motors-owned JaguarLand Rover (JLR) is speculated to globally launch about seven new models in the next three years. From an all-new electric SUV to a proper sports car, JLR will have something in their stores to entice buyers of all tastes. The most interesting offering of the lot could a Baby Defender based on its elder sibling.

The smaller entry-level SUV, codenamed Land Rover 80 will be based on the full-sized Defender drawing its styling cues and off-road capabilities. It is expected to be built on a shortened version of the same D7x aluminium monocoque platform underpinning its bigger brother’s all-wheel-drive system. The baby Defender could be sold under the British car manufacturer’s new sub-brand marketing affordable off-road SUVs.

In order to keep the price in check, the carmaker is likely to tone down the interiors with a shorter list of amenities and cheaper materials. Reportedly, the baby Defender will be powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder gasoline engine, already seen in other JLR models. Initially, it is speculated to be offered in front-wheel-drive configuration, with the future version getting an all-wheel-drive and a plug-in hybrid system.

When launched, the minuscule Defender could be priced at £25,000 (Rs 25 lakh, approximately) which will be considerably lower than the outgoing one and shall compete against the likes of the Audi Q3, Volkswagen Tiguan, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40. Until then, the game belongs to the bigger Defender which was also recently launched in India with a starting price of Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). To read our first impressions on the Defender, tap here.

