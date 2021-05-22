Volkswagen ID.3 X teased as electric hot hatch

- Borrows bits from the ID.4 X

- 200 kilograms lighter than the standard model

Volkswagen is focusing on the ID family now more than ever before with newer models arriving in quick succession. While at it, the German carmaker established a performance sub-brand within the electric sub-brand with the introduction of the ID.4 X. Now, Ralf Brandstätter, chief executive officer, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, has previewed the Project ID.X – the upcoming electric ID.3 hot hatch.

Possibly the futuristic replacement of the Golf hot hatch, the ID.3 X has a dual motor setup in the same way as the ID.4 X. So unlike the FWD configuration in the standard ID.3, the Project ID.X is AWD. Despite the added motor, it is 200kilograms lighter, says Brandstätter. It’s equipped with an 82kWh battery pack that’s bigger than the standard model and the hot hatch also borrows some hardware from the bigger ID.4 GTX. The power output is claimed to 245kW (around 320 horsepower). Brandstätter also claims a 0-100kmph time of 5.3 seconds and has a dedicated drift mode.

Although it’s still in a nascent stage, Project ID.X looks promising. The prototype’s image shared on the web showcases a matte-black wrapped version highlighted with contrast fluorescent accents, both inside and out. Also seen are massive multi-spoke wheels with low-profile tyres, Alcantara wrapped interior with bucket seats and a sporty looking headlamp unit.

We’ll have to wait for official word from Volkswagen to know the prospects of the ID.3 X. It isn’t a ruled out idea because the German giant did promise more X models to follow the ID.4’s version in the future. So when it arrives, Project ID.X might just give us the Golf R of the future.