CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen ID.3 X teased as electric hot hatch

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    885 Views
    Volkswagen ID.3 X teased as electric hot hatch

    -         Borrows bits from the ID.4 X

    -         200 kilograms lighter than the standard model

    Volkswagen is focusing on the ID family now more than ever before with newer models arriving in quick succession. While at it, the German carmaker established a performance sub-brand within the electric sub-brand with the introduction of the ID.4 X. Now, Ralf Brandstätter, chief executive officer, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, has previewed the Project ID.X – the upcoming electric ID.3 hot hatch.

    Dashboard

    Possibly the futuristic replacement of the Golf hot hatch, the ID.3 X has a dual motor setup in the same way as the ID.4 X. So unlike the FWD configuration in the standard ID.3, the Project ID.X is AWD. Despite the added motor, it is 200kilograms lighter, says Brandstätter. It’s equipped with an 82kWh battery pack that’s bigger than the standard model and the hot hatch also borrows some hardware from the bigger ID.4 GTX. The power output is claimed to 245kW (around 320 horsepower). Brandstätter also claims a 0-100kmph time of 5.3 seconds and has a dedicated drift mode.

    Front Row Seats

    Although it’s still in a nascent stage, Project ID.X looks promising. The prototype’s image shared on the web showcases a matte-black wrapped version highlighted with contrast fluorescent accents, both inside and out. Also seen are massive multi-spoke wheels with low-profile tyres, Alcantara wrapped interior with bucket seats and a sporty looking headlamp unit.

    Dashboard

    We’ll have to wait for official word from Volkswagen to know the prospects of the ID.3 X. It isn’t a ruled out idea because the German giant did promise more X models to follow the ID.4’s version in the future. So when it arrives, Project ID.X might just give us the Golf R of the future.

    Headlight
    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Image
    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-four upcoming new car launches in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    ₹ 56.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen ID.3 X teased as electric hot hatch