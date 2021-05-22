Top-four upcoming new car launches in India

Many major carmakers in the country had announced their product offensive plans for 2021, however, due to the second wave of COVID-19, new car launches have been postponed to future dates. As situations start to improve, automakers are now gearing up to launch their respective products sometime by mid-2021.

The following are the top-four new car models to look out for –

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai will finally mark its debut in the seven-seat category with the Alcazar SUV. It is believed that the company will launch the much-awaited SUV in June 2021, about two months later than its original schedule. The vehicle will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options, while mechanically it will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options with a choice between manual and automatic transmission. To learn more about the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar, click here.

2021 Skoda Octavia

The Octavia nomenclature has been synonymous with the Skoda brand for a long time. The company had planned to launch the 2021 model in India in April, which was delayed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Post much wait, the fourth-generation of the premium sedan from Skoda family is finally due for launch in June 2021. The 2021 Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

Skoda Kushaq

Sometime by the end of June, Skoda will launch its mid-size SUV, the Kushaq in India. The vehicle is expected to arrive across Skoda dealerships sometime by July 2021. Based on the MQB-AO-IN platform, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun in India. The SUV will be introduced in two powertrain options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will generate 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine will generate 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a seven-speed DSG and a six-speed automatic unit will be available in 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre engine options, respectively.

Volkswagen Taigun

In an effort to further strengthen competition in the segment, Volkswagen is likely to introduce the Taigun in India sometime soon. The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will be based on the MQB-AO-IN platform with over 90 per cent localisation. Post launch, the SUV will compete against the likes of Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq in India. Mechanically, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be offered in two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The former is likely to be paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter could be available exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

P.S.: The upcoming new cars launches are tentative and are subjective to the changes and improvements in the market conditions.