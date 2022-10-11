CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Upcoming Volkswagen Golf facelift interior spied

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    276 Views
    Upcoming Volkswagen Golf facelift interior spied

    - The popular hatchback will receive a giant touchscreen atop the centre console.  

    - The facelifted model is expected to arrive in dealerships in 2024. 

    Here we have new spy pictures of the upcoming Volkswagen Golf facelift. And judging by the looks of things, the Golf is about to receive a major makeover for the cockpit. The popular hatchback is about to receive a giant touchscreen atop the centre console, leading to believe the entire operating concept is going to change, including climate control, multimedia and sat nav.  

    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Dashboard

    It’s too early to say what kinds of exterior modifications will be given to the face lifted model when it arrives in dealerships in 2024. That said, the silhouette remains instantly recognizable but we don’t have any details about the dimensions of the new Golf at the moment. The cabin, as seen on spy images before, will get a new floating touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and a thoroughly modern dashboard layout. 

    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Left Rear Three Quarter

    Engine options might be carried over from the previous models including the hybrid ones. The expected date of the reveal hasn’t been announced yet, but the Golf facelift is likely to be revealed sometime late next year. The other body styles and versions like the station wagon, GTI and R trims will follow later. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details.  

    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Image
    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia plans to launch 14 EV models by 2027; unveils new Soul EV
     Next 
    Volvo XC60 remains brand’s bestselling model worldwide

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120871 Views
    801 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120871 Views
    801 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Upcoming Volkswagen Golf facelift interior spied