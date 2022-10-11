Upcoming Volkswagen Golf facelift interior spied

- The popular hatchback will receive a giant touchscreen atop the centre console.

Here we have new spy pictures of the upcoming Volkswagen Golf facelift. And judging by the looks of things, the Golf is about to receive a major makeover for the cockpit. The popular hatchback is about to receive a giant touchscreen atop the centre console, leading to believe the entire operating concept is going to change, including climate control, multimedia and sat nav.

It’s too early to say what kinds of exterior modifications will be given to the face lifted model when it arrives in dealerships in 2024. That said, the silhouette remains instantly recognizable but we don’t have any details about the dimensions of the new Golf at the moment. The cabin, as seen on spy images before, will get a new floating touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and a thoroughly modern dashboard layout.

Engine options might be carried over from the previous models including the hybrid ones. The expected date of the reveal hasn’t been announced yet, but the Golf facelift is likely to be revealed sometime late next year. The other body styles and versions like the station wagon, GTI and R trims will follow later. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details.